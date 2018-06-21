Demi Lovato Gets Support From Other Celebrities After Revealing She Relapsed In New Song ‘Sober’

Demi Lovato shockingly revealed that she has relapsed in her latest song, Sober. Now, other stars are reaching out to the singer in support of her struggle.

Demi Lovato fans know that the singer has struggled with substance abuse in the past, and now she is admitting that she has suffered a relapse in the lyrics of her new song, Sober. The singer sings that she’s sorry she’s no longer sober in the song, and fans and other celebrities alike are now offering her support via social media.

After Lovato released Sober to the world, calling it her “truth,” fellow singer Iggy Zzalea took to her Twitter account to send a message of love and support to Demi. Iggy says she’s praying that her friend will “choose recovery again” and that everyone wants to see the singer “healthy and happy.”

“Waking up listening to @ ddlovato “sober”. I’m proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. I’m here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy,” Azalea wrote, adding three orange heart emoji’s to the post.

Rob Lowe also spoke out via social media about Demi Lovato’s struggles. The actor revealed that he doesn’t personally know Demi, but that he is thinking of her and wishing her the best. He also asked the singer to “come back” and used the hashtag #recovery in his sweet message. “I don’t know you, @ ddlovato but I am thinking of you. Hoping you come back to us! # recovery,” Lowe tweeted on Thursday.

While Demi Lovato did not elaborate on her relapse, or reveal what substance she may be using, sources are telling Entertainment Tonight that she began drinking alcohol again after six years of sobriety.

“Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again. Her song is intense, but that’s how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she’s not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lovato’s friends and family members are very worried about her, and are hoping that she’ll return to rehab soon to deal with the relapse. Sources tell Radar Online that Demi has gone “off the rails” in terms of her behavior, and that she likely needs professional help to get back to being sober.