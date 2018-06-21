Demi Lovato ‘Off The Rails’ Following Relapse, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Demi Lovato’s close friends and family members are reportedly very worried about the singer after she relapsed after 6 years of sobriety.

According to a June 21 report by Radar Online, Demi Lovato’s team has allegedly been trying to get her some help, but the singer has been going “off the rails” over the past two months.

Sources tell the outlet that Demi Lovato relapsed about two months ago when she stopped being accountable for her recovery. The insider revealed that “everyone knows” about Demi’s struggles and that she has gone back to the same behavior she exhibited previously before she eventually entered rehab for treatment.

“Demi relapsed about two months ago because she stopped the accountability portion of her recovery. No one can get her attention. Her team tried to hire a sober coach, and she went nuts,” the source stated.

Those close to Demi Lovato reportedly believe she has been acting in a bizarre way, and she is sadly no longer featured on the website of CAST Centers, the Hollywood rehab where she received treatment previously.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lovato admitted that she had relapsed in her new song, titled Sober. “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Demi sings in the new tune.

Rumors have been flying about Demi Lovato since she was spotted at Coachella back in April. The singer was later seen leaving a Hollywood strip club with Bella Thorne. She has also made headlines for canceling multiple tour dates, and has allegedly not been showing up at her recovery meetings.

Demi first checked herself in rehab back in 2010 after she reportedly punched one of her backup dancers on a flight during her tour with the Jonas Brothers. Now, those closest to the singer believe she may need to head back to a treatment facility before something really bad happens, even if she doesn’t think she needs professional help. “Everyone around her just hopes that she will get help before something tragic happens,” an insider stated of Demi’s condition.

However, because of Demi Lovato’s lyrics in her newest song, which she called her “truth” via a Twitter post, it seems that the singer is taking responsibility for her mistakes, which could be a sign that she may be ready to seek treatment of some kind in the near future. Demi has become somewhat of an icon for those struggling with an array of issues, and her fans will likely want to help pull her out of any darkness she may be going through now and in the future.