Nicole Murphy Wears A Sexy Bikini Top At Her Reunion With Ex-Husband, Eddie Murphy

Nicole Murphy proves you can be sexy at any age.

Nicole Murphy recently reunited with her ex-husband, Eddie Murphy, and she made sure to look absolutely amazing as she did so.

The Daily Mail has some snaps of the 50-year-old wife and mother, who paired a lace black bikini top with a white flowing skirt and sexy strappy heeled sandals. She completed the look with a lot of chunky jewelry that included bangle bracelets, necklaces, and hoop earrings.

If there’s one thing that Nicole is good at, it’s proving that sexy isn’t defined by age!

The outlet also reports that much of the jewelry that Nicole Murphy was wearing was made by a company called FLP, which stands for “friendship, love, peace.” She frequently advertises the brand on her social media pages, often while offering discount coupons to those who shop the online store.

As for why Nicole Murphy was caught out and about: she was actually in Los Angeles to host a summer kick-off bash at the famed STK nightclub.

Nicole, who boasts more than one million social media followers, recently raised some eyebrows when she suggested that while she wasn’t against plastic surgery — and that you should do it if it makes you feel better — one should always try to change one’s diet and exercise more before going for life-changing surgery.

Not on a restrictive diet, I just make healthy choices. I choose to eat protein and vegetables, cut back on breads and sugars, choose water over juice. Eat foods that are not processed. Fresh foods that your have to cook. https://t.co/c1mCw7OXio — Nicole Murphy (@Nicole_Murphy) June 6, 2018

Nicole went on to say that part of her secret to staying young involved eating fresh fruits and vegetables, along with reasonable amounts of protein while cutting back on bread and pasta and opting for water over juice.

Nicole reunited with Eddie Murphy on June 10 to celebrate their daughter, Bria’s, art gallery opening. Bria Murphy is exhibiting her works at ANTHRO at Art Us Gallery. Three days prior to that, the duo reunited again to celebrate their 18-year-old daughter, Zola, who just graduated from high school.

The duo first split in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, but still remain on good terms.

Nicole — a former fashion model — shares five children with Murphy: four daughters and a son. In total, however, Eddie Murphy has nine children, which he fathered with five different women, including Nicole and former Spice Girl Mel B.

Nicole Murphy can next be seen as a speaker on the Beauty and Style Stage of Essence Festival happening July 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.