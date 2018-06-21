Chris Pratt Embarks On A Hilarious Hike With James Corden On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

James Corden has recruited Chris Pratt to show his British friends why people in his new home of California love hiking.

Pratt, the 38-year-old Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, joined the talk show host for The Late Late Show With James Corden this week. While action star Pratt said he hiked a couple of times each week, Corden said he was on the verge of passing out.

Corden admittedly knew nothing about hiking when he embarked on the journey with Pratt who told him about all of the great hiking trails in California. The British late night talk show host showed his inexperience by packing some hilariously unnecessary items to take on the journey including a neck pillow and ski poles.

The pair hadn’t even started off 60 ft into their journey before Corden tried to back out.

“OK, I’m blacking out,” Corden said. “I’m blacking out a little bit. It’s tough.”

With a bit of motivation from Pratt, Corden is able to push forward on their mission. However, the hike did not move ahead without some concern on the part of Corden.

The English comedian questioned what would happen if they got stuck on the 45 minute hike.

“If we got stuck out here, would you eat me,” Corden questioned. “Which part would you eat first?”

Pratt gave an unexpected response.

“I’d probably just cut you open and sleep inside you if it got cold like Star Wars,” Pratt said.

The hikers did not have to worry about eating each other after all. When Corden found plants that were edible, he whipped out a bottle of ranch dressing to create a makeshift bite of salad.

Pratt is no stranger to intense diet and workout routines after becoming an action star in Guardians of The Galaxy in 2014 and losing 60 pounds in six months for the role. Since then he has stayed fit and starred in Jurassic World in 2015, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, along with this year’s blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

According to previous Men’s Journal Pratt said he worked out for three or four hours each day to shed the weight. He teamed up with personal trainer Duffy Gaver to train in sessions of P90X, running swimming, boxing and kickboxing. Pratt also worked with nutritionist Phil Goglia who wrote the book Turn Up The Heat: Unlock the Fat Burning Power of Your Metabolism.