‘Daria’ Revival In The Works At MTV

A Daria revival is in the works at MTV. The former animated series may be coming back, and fans couldn’t be happier about the news.

According to a June 21 report by TVLine, Daria was a show that aired in the 90’s on MTV, and was ultimately a spin-off of the network’s other animated hit series, Beavis and Butthead. The show centered around a cynical teenager named Daria Morgendorffer, and often made fans laugh with it’s dry humor and comic portrayal of 90’s high school life and teen culture.

Daria wasn’t the only beloved character on the show. Her friend, Jodie, was a very opinionated young African American teen, who was passionate about social issues. The new project is currently being called Daria & Jodie, and could focus on the two girls. Grace Edwards is reportedly on board to write the show.

“The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race,” a description for the new project states.

#Daria Among Slate of Reboots Being Shopped as MTV Launches Studio https://t.co/IKq6V7lqQT pic.twitter.com/AL7nTxPklO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2018

Daria previously air for five seasons on MTV, and ended its run in 2002. The show often tackled pop culture issues, and in its return would also likely discuss the goings on of the current state of affairs in the United States, which include Trump’s presidency, celebrities who have risen to stardom such as the Kardashians, and other headline making news events.

The Daria revival is going to be apart of MTV Studios, which was created to produce reboots, revivals, and spin-off of some of the network’s most popular former shows. Along with Daria, the studio is also working on bringing back The Real World and Aeon Flux. In addition, MTV’s president, Chris McCarthy, has also revealed that another Beavis and Butthead revival could also be in the works in the near future.

Fans have been enjoying a ton of revivals and reboots as of late. Shows such as Will & Grace, Full House, Roseanne, Murphy Brown, Mad About You, Boy Meets World, and more are, or have, tried their hands at bringing back former beloved characters from the past. It seems MTV is ready to do the same as the 90’s generation who watched the network religiously could be tuning in, and bringing a brand new generation of viewers with them for shows such as Daria.