Heather Locklear Checked Out Of Hospital After Psychiatric Evaluation

The 56-year-old was held on a 5150 call.

Following the scary incident over the weekend, Heather Locklear is finally back home and resting.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Locklear was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation after a family member claimed the actress was acting erratically and threatening to kill herself. In the 911 audio that was released, the caller could also be heard telling the dispatcher that Locklear was looking for a gun to shoot herself with.

The actress also got into some trouble in February after she was arrested for felony domestic violence. She and her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, got into a fight and Locklear reportedly threw a can of Redbull at Heisser after he lied to her. When cops arrived, things got even uglier with Locklear shoving and kicking them when they entered her home.

But, hopefully, things are taking a turn for the better now. According to US Magazine, the Melrose Place alum has checked out of the hospital that she was staying at in Thousand Oaks, California. Fox News shares that the 56-year-old was held on a 5150 call. This means that the person in question can be held for 72 hours against their will so they can be evaluated and treated.

Neither Heather nor her rep has spoken out regarding her release but her ex-boyfriend, Jack Wagner, has spoken out to Extra about the troubled actress and he hopes that she can seek the help she needs to overcome whatever it is that she is going through.

Police responded to a call at Heather Locklear's home after she reportedly threatened to shoot herself. https://t.co/7VzFi6HdGu — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2018

“Listen, we all have our struggles and our issues. There’s no one that can say we don’t. So Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family and I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around. I love her to death and I just pray for the best for her and her family.”

In recent months, Locklear has not been very active on her Instagram account with her last post coming back in the middle of April. In the post, Locklear shared a gift that her daughter, Ava Sambora, had sent her. In the photo is a little gift box that includes a candle that says “you are doing great,” calming rock salts, a book, and a packet of honey. Along with the gift is a sweet note from Ava.

“This is just a little Easter gift to brighten your day! I love you and miss you so much! Cannot wait to see you! By the way, I’m wide awake!”

We wish Heather the best in her recovery.