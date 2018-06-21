Kylie Jenner Rocks Vibrant Yellow Outfit While Attending Louis Vuitton Men’s Show In France With Travis Scott

Jenner is hitting up Paris Fashion Week.

It appears as though Kylie Jenner is having a great time in France.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, baby Stormi, Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods, and a group of friends were seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles. A few hours later, they touched down in France. Apparently, Scott has a gig overseas and that is why Kylie and her crew headed across the pond. Their private jet landed in Nice but the group later traveled to Cannes, where Scott is set to perform at Spotify’s beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival.

And today, both Scott and Jenner attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photos from the Daily Mail show Jenner in a bright yellow boiler suit. The top zips about halfway down and her oversized pants have a few drawstrings and pockets. She completes her look with slicked back hair in a ponytail as well as dark lipstick and a pair of heels.

It comes as no shock that both Jenner and Scott sat front row at the show with pal Jordyn Woods and Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, also sitting beside the couple. Scott was photographed wearing all white with a white button-down shirt, and white pants, though he added a little pop of color with a purple tie. Of course, he was sporting his signature braids and a pair of reflective green sunglasses.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 21, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

Jenner also took to her ever popular Instagram page to share a few photos of her outfit from the fashion show. In the caption of the photo, the 20-year-old simply put a yellow heart to match her bright yellow outfit. She also tagged both Louis Vuitton and desginer Virgil Abloh, who is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection and a close friend of Kanye West.

Thus far, Kylie’s photo has already received a ton of attention from her army of followers with over 1.5 million likes as well as 19,000 comments in just three hours of being posted. Many of her fans were quick to comment on her vibrant outfit while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looks.

“Your outfit is brighter than my whole future.”

“I always love your outfits, but this is lit,” another fan wrote.

So far, baby Stormi hasn’t made a public appearance since the couple touched town in France. The baby was only seen boarding the plane in Los Angeles. However, it does appear that Kylie brought along two nannies so one can only assume that Stormi is being watched carefully.

Wonder what event Kylie will go next on her Paris trip!