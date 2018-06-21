Melanie Griffith Rocks A Bikini At 60

Melanie is proudly showing off her body at 60-years-old on a yacht.

Melanie Griffith is proving that age is most definitely just a number as she rocked a two piece swimsuit while vacationing on a yacht off the coasts of France and Italy this week. Entertainment Tonight shared candid new photos of the 60-year-old on the boat in Europe this week where she was proudly showing off her toned bikini body in her swimwear.

Melanie was snapped revealing her bikini body in a multi-colored halter neck two piece, which revealed her flat stomach to the world as she shielded her eyes from the sun in a navy baseball cap following a dip in the sea.

In other photos shared by the outlet this week, Griffith continued to show off her very impressive body in a black one piece swimsuit with opaque lacelike cut-outs across the bodice.

The site reported that the actress has been hitting a number of exotic locations while touring around of her luxury yacht, including Sardinia, Corsica, and Monaco.

Melanie took to Instagram to share a video of herself rocking the multi-colored bikini on earlier this week, posting a video of herself spotting some dolphins jumping in and out of the water and riding alongside their boat as they sailed the seas.

Griffith covered up a little more in the video she posted, sporting a long white see-through cover-up while she spent some time on the water in Corsica.

But there’s no doubting that Griffith works seriously hard for her toned body.

As reported by People last year, Melanie confirmed on her official Instagram account that she still works out hard to keep her body in check, even sharing a photo showing off her seriously toned tummy on the social media site before heading to a workout.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The star, whose daughter is Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, shared the jaw dropping picture showing off her tight tummy in a striped sports bra and matching leggings while revealing in the caption that she was heading to a gym session to work on her abs.

“Getting ready to go work those abs!” she captioned the selfie she shared with her followers, adding that she was heading to a session with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

The latest impressive paparazzi bikini photos come shortly after Melanie confirmed that she’s still on friendly terms with her former husband Antonio Banderas.

Daily Mail reported back in April that the Working Girl actress shared a sweet photo showing her ex – who she split with in 2015 after 19 years of marriage – cuddling up to their daughter Stella while the trio all enjoyed a family dinner together.

“Father daughter forever #familydinner,” Griffith captioned the family snap, proving that she and her former husband are still cordial following their divorce.