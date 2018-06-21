Trent Reznor Of Nine Inch Nails Goes Hard On Taylor Swift, Calls Out Politically Neutral Artists

With a new album set for release this Friday, Trent Reznor has had enough with wishy-washy artists.

It’s common knowledge that Trent Reznor Of Nine Inch Nails isn’t the most friendly guy in the music world. Back in 2000 Trent Reznor called out Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, stating that he barely considered Durst’s music to be art. Over the years he’s called out other musicians like Marilyn Manson, Courney Love of Hole, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, and even slipped in some jabs at Justin Timberlake. Reznor has also been a heavy critic of George W. Bush, during his presidency while calling out the current president and his administration as well. Trent Reznor recently referred to Trump as an “imbecile” during an interview with Warp.

Today, however, Taylor Swift received the Trent Reznor treatment in an interview with The New York Times. Reznor layed into the pop star, suggesting she was too concerned with her success to comment on politics.

You don’t hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world, and top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth, because they are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot.

Reznor went on to further criticize Donald Trump, suggesting that artists have a responsibility to call out what they perceive as injustices of the world.

Mariqueen Maandig Reznor and Trent Reznor arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images) Craig Barrett / Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails have released a new album every year for the last to years. Not The Actual Events dropped as a surprise in 2016, followed by ADD VIOLENCE in 2017. Tomorrow, June 22 brings the third consecutive year with a new Nine Inch Nails release. Just ahead of its release, Bad Witch is already fairing well, as it currently sits at an 79 out of 100 on Metacritic. The Independent, Boston Globe, and Kerrang are just a few of the outlets singing the praises of Trent Reznor’s upcoming record.

Later today, readers can also look for an exclusive review for the new Nine Inch Nails album Bad Witch, right here on The Inquisitr.

Nine Inch Nails is an industrial rock band who released their first album, Pretty Hate Machine, in 1988. The band consists, officially, of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Nine Inch Nails generally tours, however, as a 5-7 person outfit. Past tour members included Richard Patrick of the band Filter, Pino Palladino, Jeordie White, Aaron North, and Danny Lohner. Even Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac has played guitar for Trent Reznor, both onstage and as a contributing member to the band during the recording process of the 2013 Nine Inch Nails release Hesitation Marks.