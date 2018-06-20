Julie Chen Gives A Tour Of The ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 House, Reveals High-Tech Twist

Here's your first look at the 'Big Brother 20' house--and a twist that could keep the houseguests trending all summer.

Julie Chen has opened the doors to the Big Brother house— and she’s opening up about the interactive, technology theme for the landmark 20th season of the CBS reality show. A press release by CBS reveals that the Big Brother 20 house is “inspired by the fun, colorful and creative interactive spaces on tech campuses around the globe, with a dynamic touch of innovation in every room.”

Chen, who has hosted the U.S. version of Big Brother since its inception in 2000 and is affectionately known as Chenbot to longtime fans of the series, took a break from rock climbing to take fans on a tour of the latest CBS summertime house. Yes, for the first time ever, the Big Brother living room couch rests on a floating platform that moves to make way for a 22-foot rock climbing wall.

The new house also features sliding walls between two mirror bedrooms (one pink, one blue), to make an instant room for 12—as if there already isn’t enough lack of privacy in the Big Brother house. A “fidget spinner room”—featuring literally hundreds of those addictive spinny toys on the walls—rounds out the bedroom choices for those players who are not Head of Household.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Speaking of the HOH, this year’s bedroom for the weekly head honcho features color-changing walls and the capability of spying on other players via video in three new rooms, complete with a one-way intercom system so the conspiring houseguests know they’re being watched.

A four-foot tall fiberglass gummy bear, big enough to ft 18,120 colorful gummies, provides décor in the kitchen (even if it is a little creepy). The dining area also features a bar on wheels.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Other features in the Big Brother Season 20 house includes a kaleidoscope room and a pin wall, a game lounge complete with a foosball table, and a bathroom with four sinks for 16 people) and emoji and Snapchat filter decor.

Big Brother 20 will kick off next week with three challenges that will unleash “a game-changing power — and two unprecedented punishments,” according to Entertainment Weekly. In addition, on July 1 Big Brother will introduce a new tech-themed twist called the “BB App Store.” The special “app” will give America “the chance to get the Houseguests trending, resulting in power apps or punishments that could crash their game.”

You can see Julie Chen’s complete Big Brother 20 house tour below.

The two-hour Big Brother Season 20 premiere kicks off Wednesday, June 27 at 8/7c on CBS.