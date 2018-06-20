Asia Argento Shares Defiant Message On Instagram Story Over Anthony Bourdain’s Death

What the actress and activist said that shocked her followers.

Actress and activist Asia Argento continues to share her grief on social media following the tragic suicide of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain. The CNN host took his own life on June 8, when his chef pal Eric Ripert discovered him unresponsive in his hotel room in France.

The 42-year-old Italian actress posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 18, with the blunt caption: “Life is a bi**h and then you die.”

Argento’s angry message was posted just 10 days after the 61-year-old CNN personality was found dead. Shortly after the news of Bourdain’s tragic death, Argento penned an emotional letter that she shared on social media.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote on Instagram. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

The social media activist, who continues to battle for women’s rights after revealing she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, reflected on her time with Bourdain via Instagram Story, posting the lyrics of David Bowie’s song “Lazarus” on June 14.

“Look up here, I’m in heaven / I’ve got scars that can’t be seen / I’ve got drama, can’t be stolen / Everybody knows me now,” she penned. “[Verse 2] Look up here, man, I’m in danger/ I’ve got nothing left to lose / I’m so high it makes my brain whirl / Dropped my cell phone down below / Ain’t that just like me?”

She also posted to her Instagram stories a photo of a burning candle accompanied by the song “Jesus Was a Cross Maker” by Judee Sill playing in the background. Sill’s death in 1979 was ruled a suicide.

Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain began dating in 2017 after working together on a 2016 episode of his CNN documentary and informational series, Parts Unknown.

Page Six reported that Argento has returned to work on Italy’s X-Factor singing competition show. Her appearance as a judge on the series was confirmed before Bourdain’s suicide. She posted a selfie tagged @xfactoritalia with the caption, “Stayin alive” and an emoji of praying hands for her return to the series. Another photo showed her posing with two men dressed in all black. She captioned that pic “body guardians” and “protectors.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).