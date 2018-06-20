‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Lashes Out At Tripp, Will Keeps A Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of tension in Salem. The search will be on for Ciara, Will is keeping a big secret from his boyfriend, Paul, and Ben will reveal a shocking moment from his past.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will see Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) become more and more worried about her daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal). As fans know, Ciara crashed her motorcycle and has not been seen since. She is currently in a secluded cabin in the woods with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and Hope is scrambling to find her.

As Hope becomes more and more desperate to find her beloved child, she’ll begin to lash out at Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) who is the reason that Ciara took off in a rage on her bike to begin with. DOOL fans may remember that Ciara walked in to find her boyfriend getting intimate with her niece, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Tripp already feels bad about his part in the situation, and Hope’s biting words will likely only make things worse for him as he tries to help locate Ciara.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) keep a big secret from everyone, including his boyfriend Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Earlier this week, viewers saw Will have his very first memory after being injected with Dr. Rolf’s serum. Will remembered a small moment between himself and his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), but he’ll choose not to reveal it just yet.

In the latest #DAYS, Will and Paul debate if Will should pursue a cure for his amnesia.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/cocF5g64Yh — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 2, 2018

Of course, many fans believe that Will getting his memory back could be the end of his relationship with Paul. If Will remembers his love story with Sonny, as well as their marriage and all of the time they spent together, he may want to give the relationship another shot, which would leave Paul out in the cold. In addition, actor Christopher Sean has announced his departure from the NBC soap opera and has already filmed his final episode, only fueling the rumors of a Will and Sonny reunion in the near future.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara cautiously opens up to Ben.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/jgaRv8rNDz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 19, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston and Ciara Brady will continue to grow closer as they’re stuck together in the cabin. Days of our Lives fans will see Ben reveal a shocking secret about his past to Ciara, who will begin to trust him more and more.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.