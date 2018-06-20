Buckingham Palace Announces Exclusive Prince Louis Christening Details

When will the fifth in line to the British throne be baptized?

Buckingham Palace announced on June 20 exclusive new details surrounding the christening of Prince Louis on the official website of the royal family, royal.uk. Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital, London.

An official statement from Kensington Palace read, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London.”

“Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.”

The birth of Prince Louis was one of great joy for the young couple, who have been married since April 29, 2011. As with the birth of any child, an official birth certificate was issued for the baby, but People Magazine reported that the littlest prince’s legal paperwork has a hilarious twist in the mention of the occupations of his mother and father, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Printed underneath the occupations of his mother and father are the jobs of “Prince of the United Kingdom” and “Princess of the United Kingdom.” The same jobs were listed for the royal parents of Louis’ siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s birth certificates as well.

The certificate also gave the full name of the newest royal: His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child was born at the private maternity unit of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington on Monday, April 23, at 11:01 a.m. The newest royal infant and fifth in line for the British throne weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Newsweek reported that all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will be in line in order of their birth for the crown due the Succession to the Crown Act, which was enforced in March 2015. This act ended the system of male-preference sovereignty so that for children born after October 28, 2011, the succession is determined only by age, not gender.

The law now allows Princess Charlotte to stay in line ahead of her new little brother Prince Louis in the line of succession. If William and Kate have more children, each will fall in place behind Louis. All of William’s children take precedence over Prince Harry.

Prior to William having children, Harry was third in line to the throne behind his older brother Prince William and his father, Prince Charles. Harry is now sixth in the line of succession. When Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle become parents, their children will come in line behind Harry in the order of their birth, regardless of gender.

It has not yet been announced as to whom Prince Louis’ godparents will be.