Teresa Giudice Wishes Dad A Happy Father’s Day But Ignores Husband Joe, As Does Daughter Gia

Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia failed to mention Joe on Sunday.

Teresa Giudice wished her father, Giacinto Gorga, a Happy Father’s Day but didn’t mention her incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice.

According to a People magazine report on June 19, the longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey star failed to mention Joe — and she wasn’t the only one. As the magazine noted, Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, also kept her criminal father off of her social media pages on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s to my handsome Papa Love you so much you are the rock of our family I am strong because of you. #happyfathersday #papa #myrock,” Giudice wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Gorga.

Meanwhile, Giudice remained silent when it came to the father of her four daughters, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving his 27th month of a 41-month prison term at a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

Teresa and Joe Giudice are also parents to Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Giudice served her own 11-month prison term in Connecticut two years ago for charges of bank and wire fraud. Then, after serving a short term of home confinement, her husband entered into his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey before being transferred to Pennsylvania last November.

Teresa Giudice has been sparking rumors of divorce since her husband Joe Giudice began his prison sentence in 2016. As fans may recall, the longtime reality star was accused of having a boyfriend behind his back in 2017 and further fueled rumors of a possibly impending split when she posted a photo of herself and a divorce lawyer.

While Giudice told fans that she was enjoying a chat with the divorce attorney on Instagram, she later said that the meal was nothing more than a dinner amongst friends.

In other Teresa Giudice news, she and her co-stars, including Margaret Josephs, Danielle Staub, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, have been filming the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since earlier this year.

Following the eighth season of the show at the end of last year, Siggy Flicker announced that she would no longer be featured on the show.

“I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because at the end of the day, everyone’s goal should be … to be happy. And there is nothing more that I love than myself, my husband and my family too much for them to be unhappy and for me to be unhappy,” she told Us Weekly.

A premiere The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 has not yet been set.