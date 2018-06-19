Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal Will Be Addressed On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been working on their relationship issues together since April, and now sources are revealing whether or not the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal will be addressed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to a June 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal will be addressed in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have both spoken publicly about the cheating scandal, while Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not said a word about their relationship drama. However, it seems that fans will get to see an inside look at the scandal when new episodes of the family’s reality series begin to air this summer.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic. It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloe is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air,” one insider dished.

Meanwhile, another source claims that Khloe Kardashian has promised her baby daddy that the cheating scandal won’t be the main storyline throughout the new season, and that Tristan Thompson “doesn’t understand” why the topic needs to be addressed publicly.

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloe has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger. No one has heard from Khloe directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it,” the second source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently moved back to L.A. from Cleveland for the summer to spend time with her famous family. The couple celebrated Father’s Day in Kardashian’s Calabasas home and the next night hit the town. The couple was seen at the Peppermint Club on Monday night, where Khloe reunited with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as well as Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau, NBA star Ben Simmons.

If Khloe Kardashian does speak out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it will mark the first time the reality star has addressed the controversy publicly.