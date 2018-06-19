Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Step Out On Shopping Date

Since announcing their shocking engagement to the world after just a few weeks of dating, pop singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé funnyman Pete Davidson have been enjoying their engagement with one another as their relationship continues to progress. Within the past few days, aside from taking the huge step and becoming engaged, the pair have gotten matching tattoos and were even said to be moving in together. And while some fans are still in shock of what is looking like a whirlwind romance between the two lovers, both Grande and Davidson appear to be incredibly unbothered from the heightened media attention.

In fact, both Grande and Davidson are so unbothered by all the press that TMZ reports that the duo was recently spotted out and about together shopping while Grande showed off her gorgeous (and gigantic) engagement ring! From the looks of the photo snapped of the couple, it appears as if the pair were having an internal battle of who can show off more. While Pete proudly showed off his pint-sized wife-to-be, Grande was busy showing off the enormous engagement ring that glistened on her finger.

In the photograph obtained by the news outlet, Grande and Davidson were photographed walking the streets of New York City hand in hand on Monday. With the sun shining down on the pair, Davidson, who was pictured in a white t-shirt, green shorts, and black sneakers, was snapped walking as Grande was photographed in an oversized brown sweatshirt, designer Gucci boots, and her signature ponytail. Grande was seen smiling as she wrapped one arm around Davidson with the other one showing off her huge diamond engagement ring.

It’s being reported that the pair were in town shopping for furniture, as it was previously reported that Grande and Davidson were said to be living together. It was previously reported by TMZ that Davidson dropped an astounding $93,000 for the 3.03-carat diamond ring for the ” No Tears Left To Cry” singer.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr per People, Grande took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share the news that she and her future husband have moved in together. Grande uploaded a photo of the cartoon Spongebob Squarepants sitting in an empty room smiling with the caption, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker, and red vines.”

As of late, the couple has yet to officially confirm their engagement to fans and the media despite Grande being spotted and snapped with the enormous rock on her perfectly manicured, petite ring finger on numerous occasions.