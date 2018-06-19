‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Reportedly Upset About Farrah Abraham’s Replacement

The girls aren't happy about their newest co-star.

The Teen Mom OG stars are allegedly upset that MTV has decided to replace Farrah Abraham with an outsider. The cast, which includes Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell are reportedly annoyed that the network has hired a person who has never appeared on the show to replace Abraham after she was fired last season.

According to a June 19 report by Radar Online, the Teen Mom OG girls are not happy about the new addition to the cast. In fact, some of them are downright furious and confused about the latest move.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Cheyenne Floyd, who has appeared on MTV shows such as Are You The One and The Challenge, would be taking Farrah Abraham’s place in the upcoming season. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the news that Cheyenne and her former baby daddy, Cory Wharton, had been chosen to fill the void left by Farrah.

Now, sources are claiming that Amber Portwood is “p—ed” about the decision to include Cheyenne Floyd in the cast after she and her co-stars have been starring on the show for 10 years.

“Amber is p—ed off about the new cast member. They’ve been doing Teen Mom for ten years and don’t think they like the idea of someone who is a total newbie and has never even been on the show before coming on permanently,” one insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are also said to be confused about MTV’s latest casting decision. “They all just think it’s stupid that they’re bringing people from outside the franchise instead of bringing the OG’s and the TM2 cast together. Maci loves Chelsea, Kail and Amber get along, it just makes more sense,” a second source told the outlet.

In addition, the insider goes on to reveal that Tyler Baltierra is getting “fed up” with all of the drama surrounding Teen Mom, and doesn’t think the show will go on much longer, that is unless the new cast member can bring in big ratings. “Catelynn in particular feels like the show has absolutely nothing to do with the kids anymore so they’re waiting for MTV to pull the plug,” the source stated.

However, Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is excited for Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton to join the OG cast. “Cory is my guy so I’m glad he’s on board. Good decision for his family,” Marroquin revealed.

MTV has not officially confirmed Cheyenne Floyd’s casting, but Teen Mom OG sources claim that it’s basically a done deal.