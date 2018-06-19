Meghan King Edmonds’ 19-Month-Old Daughter, Aspen, Accidentally Called 911

These days, kids a pretty tech savvy… maybe even just a little too much so.

On his Instagram story from earlier today, Jim Edmonds, who is the husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds, shared a hilarious split screen photo with his followers to explain the kind of morning that he’s had.

The photo on the left shows his 19-month-old daughter, Aspen, looking up with the house phone in her hand. The photo on the left shows the numbers “911” dialed on the phone. In caption, Edmonds shares that the police made a stop to their St. Louis home at 7:30 a.m. after the tot dialed the emergency number.

“How is it possible for her to hit these numbers perfectly???” he asked.

In the next photo, Edmonds jokes that it is “good parenting” that his daughter was able to dial those numbers. Meghan herself has yet to share the silly incident on her own social media account but it could be because she’s busy taking care of the couple’s new twin boys, Hart and Hayes.

Yesterday on her own Instagram story, Meghan shared a selfie with her husband, Jim, on a “date night” from the previous evening. In the caption of the post, Meghan confessed that the couple will try to get in a night alone whenever they can.

Another photo from her story shows that Meghan definitely has her hands full with three kids under three years old. In the short video, Aspen can be seen sitting in her high chair, smearing in front of an extremely messy tray of food.

“Aspen, you made a mess,” Edmonds can be heard saying.

One additional video from the morning shows a behind-the-scenes look at her newborn twin boys getting their photos taken at the Edmonds’ house. It’s probably only a matter of time before Meghan shares the sweet pictures with fans.

Recently, the reality star bared it all by posted a video of herself breastfeeding both of her twins at the same time, saying, “first tandem feed all by myself! I might not look very fantastic, but I sure as hell feel very fantastic. This is a really, really big deal.”

Meghan has been keeping fans updated on her birth story on her blog. In a post from last week, the 33-year-old let fans know that she “survived” her first week with twins and gushed over how amazing her husband has been.

“Jimmy has been incredible. He wakes up every morning at 6am when the night nurse leaves and that allows me to shower or pump or sleep for a few minutes. It’s incredible what 20 minutes of uninterrupted sleep can do for the mood!”

Even though the couple definitely have their hands full, it’s nice to see that they’re doing so well!