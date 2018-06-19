Kim Kardashian Says She Predicted Sister Kylie Would Be A Young Mom

It looks like Kim Kardashian may be able to add physic to her extensive, ever-growing resume. The 37-year-old mother of three recently revealed that according to her, she foresaw her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy before everyone else did. According to E!, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sounded off about her inkling during a Business of Fashion West panel with her mother, Kris Jenner on Monday, June 18. During the panel, The Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed asked the mother-daughter duo about their future once their highly popular show on E! ends.

“It’s going to be here forever!” Kris teased, as she playfully joked that Kim’s eldest daughter, five-year-old North West, was going to get married in a future season. The momager added that she “used to say that about Kylie” when her now 20-year-old daughter was just 10 years old.

Fans of the show got to see Kylie and Kendall, the youngest of the clan grow up before our very own eyes. And while Kendall, now 21, is a successful supermodel, her younger sister and the baby of the family, Kylie, is a mother of daughter Stormi Webster, born earlier this year.

“We used to say, ‘Season 17, Kylie has a baby,'” Kim added showing off her physic abilities. “And we all looked at each other and [were] like, ‘Oh sh-t! That just happened.'” Considering Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February and Season 15 debuts this summer, Kim was actually pretty close with her timing.

In addition to proving their psychic abilities, Kris dropped some hints about their show’s upcoming season, teasing a “major blowout” between the sisters. Of the forthcoming argument Kim expressed her irritability when her and her sisters fight saying, “When I think about it, I do get really mad. It’s basically just like people being disrespectful. It’s the one thing that really gets me.” Kim hinted the argument may involve her sister and oldest sibling of the family, Kourtney saying “Talk about Kourtney behaving like that.”

Still, no matter the level of drama, the group attests that they always come together as a family. When asked about dealing with media attention and backlash, Kim replied, “Well, in these times, there’s backlash if you sneeze….It’s gotten really out of hand.”

“I think that the way my family and I have always dealt with everything is we know we have each other. Nothing else really matters,” the KKW Beauty makeup maven explained. “So at the end of the day, this could all go away and we all have each other and we’re confident in that. So, we’re always going to be who we are. And if one of us is fighting with, you know, a boyfriend or an ex, or whatever the examples you were giving, I mean, we all know what it is. Like, we all know we support each other and we love each other. And a part of all of that craziness has given us the platform to have our brands.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to return for Season 15 this summer, on E!