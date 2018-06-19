WWE News: Huge Multi-Superstar Match At ‘Extreme Rules’ To Decide Next Opponent For Brock Lesnar

The "Beast Incarnate" will learn his next opponent at the PPV in mid-July.

With Money in the Bank a thing of the past, WWE is looking ahead to its next pay-per-view which will be Extreme Rules taking place on July 15, 2018. Once again, it will be a dual-branded PPV as all of WWE’s big shows now are, and matches are already being set up for it. As Brock Lesnar is now a record-setting WWE Universal Champion, the beast needs a new opponent and a huge multi-superstar match has been set up to determine his next opponent.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen much since WrestleMania 34 and as recently reported by Inquisitr, rumor has it that will continue for a while. Still, WWE needs to come up with an opponent for the “Beast Incarnate,” and that storyline began on last night’s Monday Night Raw.

During Raw, general manager Kurt Angle revealed that officials have decided on a match at Extreme Rules which will determine the number one contender for Lesnar’s title. Six superstars from Raw will compete in a multi-man match with the winner getting a title shot in the future.

Angle named the first two of six superstars to take part in the match and those spots belong to Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. It is not yet known who will join them, but four more spots will be filled in the coming weeks before Extreme Rules.

WWE

The official website of WWE has put up the preview for the big match at Extreme Rules, but there isn’t much known other than the addition of Lashley and Reigns. Being the pay-per-view that it is, fans can expect a huge stipulation of some kind to be added to the match as well.

“Though specifics surrounding the match have yet to be made public, Angle confirmed that Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be a part the multi-man bout, and more competitors will be named in the coming weeks on Monday Night Raw.”

For now, there aren’t even any rumors flying around as to who could join Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in the match, but that will come in time. Whoever does join them may also help determine the extreme stipulation that is added to the match by Kurt Angle or Stephanie McMahon.

Along with that match, one other was named for Extreme Rules during last night’s Monday Night Raw. Nia Jax will get her rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship which was won by Alexa Bliss who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase not long after winning it.

With less than a month to go until Extreme Rules, WWE really has to work on building up the card in a hurry and two matches were announced on Monday Night Raw. After the multi-man match, Brock Lesnar will know who will be the next superstar to challenge him for the WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley have already locked in their spots, but who will be the others to take them on?