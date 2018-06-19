Teresa Giudice’s Ripped Bikini Body Earns Raves From Jailed Husband

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star is in the best shape of her life thanks to weightlifting.

Teresa Giudice, star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, says her husband Joe is vry supportive of her bodybuilding, and is so proud of her rippling bikini body.

Teresa is in the best shape of her life at age 46, thanks to a healthy diet, yoga, and weightlifting workouts that have given her the sensational bikini she always wanted.

“He’s been so supportive, he’s so happy for me,” Teresa told Us Weekly. Joe is currently in jail, serving a 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud and other charges. He is expected to be release in March 2019.

Teresa, who herself was released from jail in December 2015 after serving 11 months for bank and wire fraud, is a longtime fitness buff who recently became a yoga teacher.

While the mom-of-four has always worked out, she exercised twice a day during her jail term, saying it helped her relieve stress and anxiety.

‘I Have Always Worked Out’

Teresa continued with her workout efforts after getting out of prison, and recently competed in the 40-plus bikini division at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships, where she took third place.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do,” Giudice said. “I like always being in shape. I’ve always worked out. It’s something I wanted to try. I wanted to see my body transform and if I could do it – and I did! It was a big challenge and I love the results.”

Teresa Giudice went from ‘Housewife’ to bodybuilder https://t.co/bn2bB7C9Tf pic.twitter.com/Woa4wuzhta — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2018

Teresa Giudice Proudly Displays Her Muscles in a Bikini at Bodybuilding Competition @Teresa_Giudice #Beautiful❤️❤️???????????? pic.twitter.com/2QJ6kRBSU5 — Social Thugs (@SocialThugs) June 10, 2018

Teresa started training for the bikini competition in December 2017 by following a low-carb diet and lifting weights at the gym every day.

Giudice chronicled her exercise sessions on Instagram. “I love the way my arms and back look,” she gushed.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Teresa said. “It’s so much dedication, hard work. The last couple of weeks preparing for it was so draining. I was so tired. At the end, they cut out my carbs. Without carbs, you have no energy.”

Giudice, who wrote three bestselling Italian-food cookbooks, now plans to release a yoga workout video. While prison was a harrowing experience, she said the experience made her appreciate her life and family that much more once she got out.

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga is also a fitness buff with a sizzling bikini body, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The mom-of-three loves to exercise and generally prefers healthy food over junk.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” Gorga said. “It’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”