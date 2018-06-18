SZA Gives Fans An Update On Damaged Vocal Chords, Says Voice Is Not Permanently Damaged

R&B songstress SZA left thousands of her fans extremely disappointed after the 27-year-old singer revealed that her vocal cords may have been permanently damaged. As it was previously reported by Inquisitr per Page Six, the singer was forced to take a break from performing for an extended amount of time after revealing in a string of now-deleted tweets that she may have been suffering from a serious vocal issue. Page Six reported that after nearly a year of touring, the R&B singer posted an alarming tweet back in May where she revealed that her vocal cords may be permanently damaged.

“My voice is permanently injured. Great!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!’n,” the 27-year-old singer wrote on her Twitter account that was screenshot by Oh No They Didn’t. “Tonight was the test. That settles that.”

The “All The Stars” singer had been slated to join her Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates such as Kendrick Lamar for The Championship Tour, which was set to criss-cross North America for a bunch of dates through May and June. However, earlier in the month of May, SZA was forced to involuntarily step away. SZA shared a statement from her Top Dawg boss letting fans know that she was pulling out from the tour because her vocal cords were swollen. SZA addressed the unexpected cancellations, telling fans, “I’m not sick my voice just won’t f**king work. If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently.”

Well, after nearly a month-long break, SZA recently let fans know the status of her current condition, revealing that her voice is not permanently damaged after all. According to Page Six,on Sunday night, SZA let her fans know that her vocal chords will be just fine, giving them an update once again on her Twitter.

“Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city,” she tweeted Sunday night. “I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back.”

“Slowly but surely,” the singer told her fans.

Back in May SZA went on a bit of a Twitter rant where she spoke out not only about her vocal chord injury but also about her recent mixed feelings about music, frustratingly revealing, “I just want to be left alone my priorities are f***ked up. They been f***ked up. I need space goodbye.”