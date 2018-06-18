‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Jackie Cruz Flaunts Her Huge Assets In Miami Beach

The "Orange is the New Black" star is best known for her role as Flaca on the hit Netflix show.

She may be known as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales on the hit Netflix show, Orange is the New Black, but award-winning actress Jackie Cruz showed the world that she’s got both the face, the body, and the acting chops to keep all eyes on her.

The Daily Mail has some exclusive pictures of the Orange is the New Black star showing off her extremely large assets in a one-piece blue swimsuit in Miami Beach, Florida.

The one-piece, which was by the swimsuit couture company Duskii, was unzipped to just below her collarbone, helping Cruz to match with the rest of her girlfriends, who were in skimpy string bikinis to soak up the sun and the fun.

The Dominican-American actress sported a gorgeous made-up face and minimal jewelry, where she revealed that she was in town to promote her new single, “La Hora Loca.”

Cruz said that she’d like to branch off into music to compliment her acting career, and compared her song to the style of fellow Dominican-American actress and singer Cardi B.

“The track is a bilingual smash! It’s tropical and it’s hip hop, throwing off a lot of vibes similar to that of Cardi B’s,” she told the outlet.

1. Why am I only discovering @MsJackieCruz's music career now? that girl has talent can't wait for her new single and HER ALBUM!!!!

2. ALSO I'm meeting her next weekend WHAAAAAAAATTTT pic.twitter.com/aPCdl1YPOb — ????Mol misses and Loves Chyler|ALEX DANVERS THO| ???? (@SkysTheLimit22_) May 16, 2018

The Orange is the New Black actress said that she hopes to have a full-length album out by the end of the summer.

As for the name of the full-length album, Cruz said that she’s going to call it Hija de Chavez, or “Chavez’s Daughter.” Chavez, she said, is her “legal” last name, and she wanted to pay tribute to her family with the title.

Cruz said that she wanted to release three more singles from the album before she drops the full-length.

“It’s a really personal album that caters to my feelings and who I am. It’ll have blues, ’80s rock, and even trap music,” she said to the outlet.

Prior to her stint on Orange is the New Black, Cruz starred on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, where she played the bisexual friend that hooks up with Kourtney Kardashian in a nightclub.

The duo, who initially met when they were put in an art class together, are still friends to this day.

And while it isn’t clear whether Jackie Cruz will, eventually, leave acting behind to pursue her musical dreams, she will be starring in the new season of Orange is the New Black, which will premiere on Netflix on July 27.