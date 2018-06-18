Drake’s Mother Sandi Graham Does Not Approve Of Her Son’s Feud With Pusha T

'They're too grown up for that' says rap superstar's mom.

In the wake of the massive amount of coverage surrounding rap superstars Drake and Pusha T’s very public feud, it seems as though Drake’s mother is having none of it.

In a video posted by TMZ, a reporter caught up with Sandi Graham outside of the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, where he began to question her about everything occurring currently with her son.

Graham was flanked by three unnamed women as she walked towards a white Mercedes Benz sedan outside of the eatery. The reporter approached her on her walk and asked how she felt about the recent beef between Pusha T and her son, as well as Jay-Z having mentioned him on his latest joint project with wife, Beyonce.

When furthering the question by asking if she thought the feuding should end, she responded with a concise “sure do.”

Adding, as she walked away, that “They’re too grown up for that.”

Subsequently, the reporter asked if Graham believed her son made the right decision by not responding to Pusha T’s diss track, to which she stated: “I believe he always makes the best decisions in the end.”

Pusha T and Drake have had a well-documented dislike for one another for years, but the mutual disdain culminated with Pusha releasing his Daytona album, which had notable digs about the Canadian artist on it, prompting Drake to release two songs back to back the same day, “Duppy Freestyle” and “I’m Upset,” both targeting the G.O.O.D. Music president, as well as subliminally targeting Kanye West as well.

The entire beef, however, was thrown into major media coverage after Pusha T released his scathing diss track “The Story of Adidon”, which brutally tore apart Drake’s family, music, as well as revealing the biggest bombshell of all, that the “God’s Plan” rapper may actually have a child with French porn star Sophie Brussau.

In the track, Pusha dissects Drake’s family life, speaking about how his father, Dennis Graham, left when he was only a child, and how after that Sandi could no longer find happiness, stating, “How you a winner but she keep comin’ in last place?”

Although Sandi didn’t directly reference the lines in “The Story of Adidon” that were about her personally, she clearly is not a fan of her son being involved in such an intense feud with another rapper, especially when her family is brought in to it as well.