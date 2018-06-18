Angelina Jolie Reportedly Stressed Following Brad Pitt Custody Dispute

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship may be over, but their custody battle is just heating up. Recently, Pitt scored a bit win in court when a judge ruled that five of his six children had to abide by a strict visitation schedule over the summer.

According to a June 18 report by Radar Online, Angelina Jolie is not taking the custody drama in a healthy way. Sources tell the outlet that Jolie is not handling the latest ruling very well, and that she is stressed, which is causing her to lose her appetite and sleep.

“Brad’s in a far stronger position now he’s scored a greater share of custody, and she’s not handling it well at all. The stress is all consuming and she’s been skipping meals and losing a lot of sleep,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to say that Angelina Jolie has always been hyper focused on what she believes to be best for her six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt got to spend Father's Day with his kids after long custody battle with Angelina Jolie https://t.co/QW1Iee0XTW pic.twitter.com/B8LNnIjeYi — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 18, 2018

“From the start, Angelina has been focused only on [the kids’] health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,” read a statement released on behalf of the actress. “It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt was recently awarded visitation with five of his children, but the court ruled that he and Angelina Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, was old enough to determine how much time he wants to spend with his father. In addition, court documents reveal that if Jolie attempts to prevent the kids from seeing their father she could lose custody of them.

“If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” the documents reveal.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie and her kids are currently living in the UK as she films Maleficent 2. Brad Pitt, who is between projects is now also living in London to be near his children for the summer. Soon he’ll be off to film his new movie, and will then split his time between California and London so that he can spend quality time with the children.