Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Adorable Father’s Day Gift From 3-Year-Old Son Isaiah

Mike's sharing the hilarious and sweet gift Isaiah gave him for Father's Day.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is sharing the adorable Father’s Day present their 3-year-old son Isaiah gave him to celebrate the holiday on June 17. People reports that the retired NHL star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend, where he shared the sweetest note from little Isaiah which revealed the little guy’s favorite things about his dad.

The picture uploaded to the star’s account showed a Father’s Day worksheet little Isaiah appeared to have filled in with his mom, where he filled in the blanks to describe his dad, or “Daddy” as Isaiah called him.

The worksheet revealed that Underwood’s son thinks Fisher is 2-years-old and that Isaiah also thinks that his dad’s favorite food is cake and nuggets. When asked to fill in the blank for what Mike – who re-retired from the NHL earlier this year – likes to do when he gets home from work, the youngster very sweetly said that he loves to “play with me.”

Isaiah also said that his dad is very good at memory games in the sweet Father’s Day worksheet while adding that the words “chicken butt” are the things that the hockey star always says as well as being the thing that makes him laugh the most.

Carrie and Mike’s first and only child also admitted that his favorite memory of his dad is “playing with a statue of Daddy.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Mike’s Father Day post came amid Carrie taking to her own Instagram account to share a sweet picture with her dad, Stephen Underwood. The photo Underwood shared showed him walking her down the aisle during her and Fisher’s wedding day in 2011.

Carrie captioned the adorable photo using lyrics from the track “The Girl You Think I Am” from her 2015 album Storyteller. The song was inspired by her close relationship with her dad.

The two Father’s Day posts from the happy couple and their son came shortly after Mike shared an equally sweet photo with his and Carrie’s son earlier this month where he revealed that he was teaching the youngster how to shoot a bow and arrow.

Taste of Country reported that the star was spending some quality time with his son while outdoors, posting a picture of their special father/son time to Instagram.

In the family picture, Carrie’s boys took hold of the bow and arrow while Fisher held on tight to little Isaiah’s hand.

“‘Eye on the target'” #flingingsticks #proverbs22:6,” Underwood’s husband captioned the photo he shared with his followers.

Carrie and Mike are currently gearing up to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary this July, which will come shortly after Inquisitr revealed that Underwood poked a little fun at her man with a hilarious meme on Instagram featuring one of their dogs, Penny.