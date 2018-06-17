‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of June 18: Kiss For Sally, Emma Fired, Bill Meddles, Taylor’s Back

New B&B spoilers promise new intrigue as Emma is fired from Forrester Creations.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 18 promise a week of summer fun as accusations of espionage are made, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) returns and Sally (Courtney Hope) gets in on some steamy action. For those B&B viewers who think that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) drama is over, think again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that Bill hasn’t quite finished with the woman of his dreams yet.

Monday, June 18

In Monday’s promo video via Bold and the Beautiful’s official Twitter feed, Sally tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about his “damn father” while pointing a gun at him. However, the two will eventually end up commiserating about Bill (Don Diamont), via Inquisitr. Both have been hurt by Spencer’s selfish actions and it leads to a bonding moment between the two.

Emma (Nia Sioux) tells Xander (Adain Bradley) that she only has one chance to impress Hope with her dance moves, while Maya (Karla Mosley) learns that Emma is a Barber. She obviously thinks there is a reason that Emma has been trying to gain Hope’s (Annika Noelle) favor, and it has nothing to do with showcasing her talent.

Later, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope is blown away by Emma’s choreography for Hope for the Future.

Tuesday, June 19

Maya decides to fire Emma because she is a Barber and may be a spy. Justin (Aaron D. Spears) decides to step in for his niece. However, Hope later pulls Maya aside for a word.

Thanks to Wyatt, Sally decides that she may have a future in Los Angeles after all.

Wednesday, June 20

Liam and Steffy are happily planning their future together. B&B viewers should know by now that just as a couple seems to settle down, drama is around the corner.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveals that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still not happy about the new status quo as far as Liam and Steffy is concerned, and informs Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that she is upset.

After sharing a tender moment, Liam makes a new proposal of marriage to the woman he loves. WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://t.co/XMXp1Jno84 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Kpl5jod1kB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 15, 2018

Thursday, June 21

Soap Hub reports that Bill is not done with his schemes yet. He wants Steffy at any cost. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that he will deliver news that may “rock their very foundation.”

Xander also makes a plan, with regard to Emma, and tells his uncle and aunt about it. They warn him not to play games with the Forresters.

Friday, June 22

Taylor is back and tells Steffy her worst fear. Perhaps it has to do with her shooting Bill and getting away with it.

After telling Liam that she could no longer work with him, Hope invites Liam to return back to the Hope for the Future line.