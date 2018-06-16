Despite Messy Custody Battle, Angelina Jolie Reportedly ‘Doing Great’, Attends World Refugee Day Overseas

The actress has long-been praised for her humanitarian efforts

Former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who share six children together, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have been embroiled in a rather messy and ugly custody battle, which has been circulating the headlines this past week. Despite this, Jolie is reportedly “doing great” as she headed overseas for World Refugee Day.

A source recently told People,“Angie is doing great and is focusing on her work. She’s doing a UN mission this weekend for World Refugee Day.”

According to ET, Jolie landed in West Mosul, Iraq Saturday. West Mosul is a city that was once occupied by ISIS less than a year ago and is now a war-torn city trying to cope as its people attempt to move forward.

“People here have lost everything: their homes are destroyed. They are destitute. They are still surrounded by bodies in the rubble. After the unimaginable trauma of the occupation, they are now trying to rebuild their homes, often with little or no assistance,” Jolie said.

The Salt actress was described as being “visibly emotional” as she walked through the city and met with the people.

“I have no words for the strength it must take to rebuild after loss like this. But that is what the people of this city are doing. They are grief-stricken and traumatized, but they are also hopeful. They are clearing their homes with their own hands, and volunteering and helping each other. But they need our assistance.”

The Oscar-winning actress was able to meet with girls who until the city’s liberation were unable to even go to school as reported by People.

“The girls I met talked about the years of not being able to go to school, and of seeing people killed, and of feeling too afraid to leave their houses. It is deeply upsetting that people who have endured unparalleled brutality have so little as they try, somehow, to rebuild the lives they once had.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, all six kids have been living with their mother full-time in the U.K. as she films Maleficent 2. However, none of them joined her this weekend and instead, are spending time with their father and their godparents.

“The children are proud of their mom. She teaches them to focus on others not on their own troubles,” the source added.

Jolie and Pitt’s custody proceedings turned towards the ugly this week when documents pertaining to their newly-arranged custody agreement were leaked out on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Jolie went on record saying, “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children.” The Wanted actress, 43, was reportedly in danger of losing primary custody of the Jolie-Pitt children if she does not ease up her tactics and allow them to build “a healthy and strong relationship” with their father. In the custody agreement, a judge ruled that Pitt, 54, would be allowed to have “unrestricted access to the children” and drew up a visitation schedule that both parties will be expected to strictly adhere to until the end of July. As part of the agreement, the oldest Jolie-Pitt child, Maddox, is allowed to decide for himself whether or not he wishes to spend time with his father while the other five do not get to have a say in the matter.

Jolie’s visit Saturday marks the fifth time the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress has been to Iraq as part of the United Nations Refugee Agency since 2001. She has been praised numerous times for her humanitarian efforts.