Tamra Judge Celebrates Fifth Wedding Anniversary In Mexico Ahead Of The July Premiere Of ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge headed to Mexico to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with Eddie Judge this weekend. The two have had a wild ride over the last five years, one that has been plagued with drama and rumors. Despite the chaos of filming The Real Housewives of Orange County and running a business, Tamra and Eddie have managed to keep their marriage heading in the right direction.

After the last year, Tamra Judge is ready to celebrate with her husband. According to E! Online, Eddie Judge was cleared to travel out of the country after his recent heart procedure. While it hasn’t been made public what is happening with Judge, some of it will be explained during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the trip to Mexico yesterday, Tamra Judge shared flashback photos of her wedding day five years prior. It was featured on the Bravo network as a special. Fans have been following the relationship between Tamra and Eddie for years, and now, they are invested in what happens with the couple. Judge’s posts garnered several comments wishing them well on their anniversary, even getting some love from her franchise co-stars. Due to the recent stresses, the couple was ready to get away and spend some quality time with one another.

A lot has happened over the last six months that has given both Tamra Judge and her husband time to think about life. Eddie has had five different heart procedures, with the most recent one being just a few days ago. Despite the worries that accompany things like this, Tamra has been able to focus on the positives. Fans have become concerned about what is happening with Eddie because it has been kept quiet for the most part. It has been confirmed that some of it will be addressed on the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County that is set to premiere on July 16.

Celebrating is the only thing on Tamra Judge’s mind right now. She wants to enjoy her weekend with her husband as they look back at the last five years. When the couple arrived in Mexico, Judge gave her Instagram followers a small taste of what to expect and talked about how Eddie chose the place and everything. The next few days will be filled with rest and relaxation for the couple before they return back home to Orange County and resume their regular routine.