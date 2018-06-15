Dua Lipa Lounges In Bikini Top To Enjoy Day Off From Her World Tour

Dua Lipa looks amazing!

Dua Lipa is fast becoming one of the hottest pop stars in the world today, but she recently took some time off from her world tour to share a video of herself wearing little more than a bikini top.

The video, which was shared on the “Scared to be Lonely” singer’s Instagram, and she covered the barely-there polka-dotted string bikini top with a floral printed shirt.

Showing off her taut tummy and toned frame, Dua Lipa looked relaxed and happy, and based on the comments on her Instagram, her fans seemed to be happy for her, too.

???? Day off ???? A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jun 14, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

According to Billboard Magazine, Dua Lipa has every reason to take some time for herself: her hit single, “New Rules,” has tied Edwin McCain’s “I’ll Be” for the longest song ever on the Pop Charts. Both songs were on the Pop Charts for a grand total of 41 weeks. If the song remains on the charts for any more weeks, she will break and supersede that record.

Per Billboard, in addition to “New Rules” and “I’ll Be,” other songs that have been on the Pop Charts for a record-breaking number of weeks include Goo Goo Dolls’ “Slide” and “Iris” (both in 1998-99) and Real McCoy’s “Another Night” (1994-95). The final three songs were only on the Pop Charts for 39 weeks.

Dua Lipa is the only other woman besides Iggy Azalea to chart three songs simultaneously in the Pop Songs chart’s top 15. In addition to “New Rules,” “One Kiss,” with Calvin Harris, and her own “IDGAF” currently sit at numbers 14 and 15, respectively, on the Pop Charts.

But not all of the news around Dua Lipa is good news. According to CapitalFM, the singer’s boyfriend, Isaac Carews, has just responded to allegations that he cheated on the singer after he was caught getting cozy with another woman in a nightclub.

Carews, who is a chef and who recently rekindled his relationship with the singer, claims that he and the singer are the “victims of the tabloid media,” who are “paid to create drama.” He said that even though he and the singer were broken up at the time the footage was shot, he wasn’t doing anything more than talking loudly in the other woman’s ear.

For her part, Dua Lipa recently Tweeted a message about love, saying that when love doesn’t go your way, “its not the end it just builds you up for your perfect future. It’s waiting for you.”