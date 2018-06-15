Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Moving Close To Engagement, Sources Say

Sources say that 'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates are likely very close to getting engaged

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk fell in love last summer on Bachelor in Paradise and they’ve been going strong ever since then. The two didn’t get engaged during the BIP finale like some pairs do, nor have they gotten engaged since then. Fans have been anxiously watching and waiting for that big moment to happen, especially after some hints Gates gave in recent months that a proposal might be on the horizon. Now, it seems that sources are detailing that the big day may be coming soon.

According to sources for Us Weekly, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are very happy together as a couple. It seems that they recently attended a wedding together and they were sharing with friends that a proposal was going to come sooner rather than later. Apparently, the relationship is going so well between the Bachelor in Paradise stars that an engagement seems like a natural next step.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple is still dealing with a long-distance romance though. Gates is still based in Tennessee and Gottschalk lives in Texas, but they both have flexible careers that allow them to travel and get together frequently. Raven has been thinking about a move for quite a while, and it sounds as if she’s at the point of making solid plans now.

So far, Raven hasn’t revealed exactly when she will be moving to Texas to be with Adam. However, based on the photos they share via social media, it seems that they’re practically inseparable despite living in different states.

Could the couple’s engagement come in conjunction with Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer? Fans suspect that it might, and gossip king Reality Steve just shared that Raven and Adam will make an appearance during the upcoming season.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed that Tia Booth and Colton Underwood are both contestants in Season 5. Filming is in its early stages right now, but he is quite certain that the two will leave Mexico as a couple, if not as an engaged couple. He also says that Gottschalk and Gates were just spotted in Mexico filming, and they were involved in a date with Underwood and Booth.

Many would hedge a bet that Raven will likely want to be engaged to Adam before Colton drops on bended knee for Tia. Fans certainly can’t argue that getting engaged a year after they first connected on Bachelor in Paradise, back where it all started, would make for great television and they’ll be anxious to see if that’s how this all plays out.