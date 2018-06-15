Jenna Johnson Shows Off Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

The 'DWTs' pro popped the question in Italy.

Dancing With the Stars lovebirds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are celebrating their engagement in Venice, Italy. Now, the most recent champion of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition is showing off some serious bling that rivals her mirrorball trophy. Jenna Johnson, who recently won the DWTS: Athletes season with Olympian Adam Rippon, shared a photo taken during a romantic, sunset dinner with Val. In the snap, Jenna is holding her fiancé’s hand and her gorgeous diamond engagement ring is in full view.

“He put a ring on it,” Johnson captioned the photo. Val Chmerkovskiy posted the same photo and captioned it with one word: “Fiancee.”

Val and Jenna have given no details about the ring, but the couple posted photos of the actual proposal on Thursday. Jenna looked stunned as Val got down on one knee at an outdoor eatery and presented the ring to her.

The proposal came just one month after Val Chmerkovskiy retweeted a gif that sent Dancing With the Stars fans into a frenzy. In May, Val posted a pic of Jenna Johnson dancing in a sizzling hot red dress. “I should def put a ring on it,” Val wrote alongside the post. Now that he finally has, fans would like to know more about the ring and how Val picked it out.

If Val Chmerkovskiy is anything like his big brother Maks (and let’s face it, he is!), he may have had Jenna’s engagement ring custom made for her. According to Us Weekly, in 2015 Maks presented his longtime girlfriend Peta Murgatroyd with a Cantamessa engagement ring that he designed especially for her. Maks popped the question to Peta with the custom ring in front of their friends and fans following a performance of SWAY: A Dance Trilogy in Miami.

“I’m in love with you and I want to be in love with you for the rest of my life,” Chmerkovskiy said, according to an Us source. “Will you marry me?”

Maks and Peta went custom again with her wedding ring, which was designed by Jacqueline Nerguizian of JN Jewels. Murgatroyd’s emerald-cut diamond band boasts 6.5 carats and is set in 18-Karat white gold, according to Us. Sounds like Maks definitely know how to put a ring on it.

While the Brothers Chmerkovskiy are notoriously close, there is no word if Maks as in the know about Val’s engagement to Jenna Johnson or if he gave him any custom ring tips. But three years ago, Maks kept his proposal plan top secret, telling Entertainment Tonight he decided not to tell anyone before he presented Peta with a custom diamond engagement ring.

“No mom, no dad. I also wanted it to be kind of like a surprise for everybody,” he said.