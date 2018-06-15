Giuliana Rancic Is Returning To E! News, Will Co-Host With Jason Kennedy

Looks like E! News vet Giuliana Rancic will be heading home as news just broke that she will be returning to E! News to co-host the popular show with Jason Kennedy. E! broke the story shortly after 1 p.m. EST, saying that Rancic will make her return in Fall 2018. Executive Vice President & General Manager, News & Digital, E!, John Najarian, spoke about Rancic’s returning saying that the network is excited to have her back.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News. While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

Rancic left the nightly news program exactly three years ago, despite continuing to host Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet the last three years. Recently, Rancic returned to her E! News roots and was apart of the multi-platform coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which delivered a record 111 million total engagements. Of her return, Rancic expressed her excitement at being apart of a network and a platform that she’s called home for more than 16 years.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career. Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Rancic, who first became a correspondent of the daily entertainment news program in 2002, will co-host the show with Jason Kennedy, joining correspondents Melanie Bromley, Carissa Culiner, Kristin Dos Santos, Zuri Hall, Erin Lim, Will Marfuggi, Sibley Scoles, and Justin Sylvester. Rancic, who currently divides her time between Chicago and L.A., was promoted to anchor in 2005. Over the years, she has shared co-hosting responsibilities with Ryan Seacrest and Terrence Jenkins.

Rancic is expected to make her official return to the shows on Sept. 4.

Two weeks ago, as it was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rancic who has been subjected to harsh and negative comments about her thin body in the past, poked fun at her critics, assuring them that her diet (and slender frame) are perfectly fine.