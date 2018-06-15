‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Dominic Zamprogna’s Revelation About His Big ‘GH’ Decision

Fans have plenty to say about the news that Dominic Zamprogna just shared regarding his status as Dante on 'General Hospital'

After escalating buzz on social media, General Hospital star Dominic Zamprogna has confirmed via Twitter that he is leaving the show and the role of Dante Falconeri that he originated in 2019. In fact, the actor has already taped his last GH scenes which means his exit will play out in a matter of weeks at the most. How are fans reacting to this news?

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dominic Zamprogna is leaving General Hospital after spending nine years in the role. The show has not yet revealed what they plan to do with the character, but there has been talk online that there is a recast already in place and filming. Since Zamprogna already wrapped his time on GH, reportedly near the end of May, viewers will see Dom’s departure quite soon.

Even though Dominic has shared hints via Twitter that pointed pretty specifically to his exit, General Hospital fans are crushed by the news. Many note that the show hadn’t done a good job of using the actor in quite some time, so they hope he will go on to bigger and better projects. Many GH fans took to Twitter to note their frustration that the show keeps adding new characters and giving them big storylines while choosing not to utilize established cast members and characters.

#HelpGHRatings – Utilize Your Talents. Don't add more cast, don't do stunt casting, use the brilliant talents you already have. Use them before they smarten up and/or get a better offer (i.e. Jason Thompson, Dominic Zamprogna). #GH pic.twitter.com/6beKa4ToVI — WhatWeHaveNow (@Just4DreAmGH) June 15, 2018

Dominic Zamprogna's exitis just one more hole in the disaster ship that is SS General Hospital. You cannot ignore prime, veteran actors & expect your show to go on. Idc what ppl say. #GH was better with #Guza. Can't deny it anymore. Sorry not sorry. — Mrs. DelToro (@JokersGal25) June 15, 2018

Other General Hospital fans praised Zamprogna on Twitter for the magic he created during his time as Dante. When Dom first arrived in Port Charles and connected with Lulu, actress Julie Berman was in the role.

Berman left in 2013, several years into Dominic’s run, and Emme Rylan stepped into the role in April 2013. The couple has navigated many ups and downs during that time, but it’s a common grievance among fans that the couple isn’t given quality storylines like they used to be.

I don’t blame Dominic Zamprogna for leaving one bit. After Dante’s introduction story, he’s only existed to support Lulu’s trash behavior and be passive-aggressive to Sonny. He’s way too good for that #GH — Tiggz Cooney Martin #TeamLiz #GH (@THEBEST11985) June 15, 2018

I loved how Dominic Pirelli came to PC and chased lulu.

Loved how he took the beating from Ethan and lucky to win lulu affection.

Loved their wedding ceremony.

OGLante was better then nu #Lante#GH — ???????? (@GHBonnieNClyde) June 14, 2018

Good luck to you Dominic! Dante and #Lante were the best part of #GH for me! Its been an incredible 9 years! I wish you nothing but the best! — LanteFan (@EmmeDomfan) June 14, 2018

How will General Hospital handle this departure and how will Dante fans react? SheKnows Soaps confirms that there hasn’t been any official news from the show yet about whether the role will be recast. The show certainly faces a difficult decision here. If they write out Dante, so soon after killing off Nathan, that may be too much for fans. However, bringing in a new face could be tough to pull off right now when so many are frustrated by other newbies garnering so much screentime of late.

Dominic Zamprogna hasn’t yet revealed what projects he’ll tackle next, but he’s promised to keep General Hospital fans updated. Spoilers should emerge soon regarding how the show will handle this exit and the character of Dante and fans will be anxious to learn more.