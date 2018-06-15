Ariana Grande ‘Can’t Believe Her Life’ Days After Getting Engaged To Pete Davidson

The pop superstar is living her best life at age 24.

Ariana Grande is living her best life—or maybe she’s dreaming about it. Just a few days after the pop princess became engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, she reflected on her whirlwind week with a post to her Twitter page.

“I can’t believe my life rn,” Grande tweeted. “Tbh if I’m dreaming pls knock me the f–k back out.”

Ariana has plenty of reasons to be on cloud nine. In addition to a future wedding with the SNL funnyman, Grande’s career is on an upswing. Ariana also made her first public appearance since her engagement news leaked, and all eyes were on that $93,000 ring.

E! News reported that Ariana Grande stepped out for the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at the Mariott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. Ariana’s pear-shaped diamond ring, crafted by Davidson’s jeweler, Greg Yuna, was on full display.

In addition, ahead of the release of her upcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, Ariana Grande recently dropped singles with pals Troye Sivan (“Dance to This”) and Nicki Minaj (“Bed’). Grande currently has three songs in the top five on iTunes’ worldwide song chart, according to E! News, which prompted her to tell her Instagram followers that she is “eternally screaming thank you.”

Ariana Grande’s whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson only started last month. Both Ariana and Pete had just come off of two-year relationships with other people (Ariana with rapper Mac Miller and Pete with Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David), but their love connection quickly turned serious. Ariana even gushed that she “thought” Pete into her life.

Ariana Grande previously told Cosmopolitan about how much fun she had working on Saturday Night Live, the late-night sketch NBC comedy show that features Pete Davidson as a regular cast member, when she was both host and musical guest last year.

“SNL was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Ariana told Cosmo. “I love being able to make fun of myself. I love being able to put on a different mask. I love singing, of course, but I think that making people laugh and feel like they don’t have to take everything so seriously is even more fulfilling to me.”

It’s clear that Pete Davidson makes her laugh. Ariana Grande posted a cute video which shows her cracking up as her new fiancé goofs around. You can see it below.