Barry Manilow Hospitalized With Bronchial Infection, Forced To Cancel Performances

He may write the songs but, unfortunately, he won’t be able to sing them for fans this weekend.

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has come down with a bronchial infection and was hospitalized just as he was slated to debut a new show in Las Vegas.

“Manilow is under the care of the best doctors, and being closely monitored and supervised,” said a statement from his team that was posted on his official Facebook page yesterday. “He is expected to be released in a few days and make a speedy recovery.”

“I can’t believe this is happening,” lamented Manilow in the announcement. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight.”

The 74-year-old’s new residency show, Barry Manilow — The Hits Come Home, was sold-out for its premiere weekend at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino’s International Theater. The show is billed as “a night of non-stop hits,” and is booked Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through Oct. 6.

Fanilows can expect to hear five decades worth of hits from the prolific musician, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

“The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery, and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21,” said David Siegel, the founder and CEO of Westgate Resorts.

This is not the first time in recent years that Manilow has had to cancel shows because of health reasons. In May 2017, the Brooklyn, New York, native was forced to cancel gigs in Los Angeles and Chicago due to sprained vocal chords, reported People.

Last year, the beloved singer, who was previously married to Susan Deixler for two years in the 1960s, officially revealed that he is gay, and has been in a relationship for 40 years with his manager and the president of Barry Manilow Productions, Garry Kief.

“He’s the smartest person I’ve ever met in my life — and a great guy, too,” Manilow said about Kief, who he married in 2014, during an interview with People.

One of the reasons he never publicly discussed his sexuality in the past is because he considers himself a “private” person, but the main reason was because he thought he would be “disappointing” his legions of fans if they knew the truth.

“When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy,” the pop icon was thrilled to say. “The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”