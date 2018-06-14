Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Of Hubby Mark Consuelos Ahead Of Father’s Day

The ‘Live’ co-host loves sharing her family’s special moments on social media.

Kelly Ripa loves showing off pictures of her gorgeous family on social media. Sometimes it’s a sexy snap of her handsome actor husband, Mark Consuelos, other times it’s a goofy shot of one of the couple’s three beautiful children. Today’s post, however, featured a sentimental shot.

For Throwback Thursday, the Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host shared a photograph on Instagram of her beloved husband of 22 years cradling his tiny newborn daughter, Lola Grace, back in 2001.

“[Mark] got the best #fathersday present in the form of Lola,” Ripa lovingly wrote as the caption.

Lola was born on Saturday, June 16, 2001, which was the day before Father’s Day that year. So, for Riverdale star Consuelos, Father’s Day was indeed extra special that year.

Ripa’s fans cannot believe that Lola will be turning 17 on Saturday, because it seems like it was just yesterday that a fortuneteller revealed her big pregnancy news on the morning chatfest.

In November, 2000, while auditioning for the co-host seat next to Regis Philbin on Live, the All My Children actress was shocked when psychic Char Margolis asked her if she was expecting.

“I haven’t told my boss yet,” responded Ripa with tears in her eyes, confirming that Margolis’ vision was true, reported the New York Daily News.

“It wasn’t a stunt,” an ABC spokeswoman said at the time. “She had told her mom, but only a very small circle of people know about [the pregnancy].”

Alas, Lola is all grown up. Just last week, her mom shared a photo on Instagram of the high school student with her prom date. The slender brunette wore a tight light purple dress with a thigh-high slit.

It was surprising that Lola allowed her 47-year-old mom to post the prom pic because she is usually quite embarrassed when her mother overshares on social media.

During a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ripa told the late-night host that Lola was upset with her at the moment because of a Halloween Throwback Thursday pic she had posted earlier that day.

“It’s so bizarre… I’m never allowed to post a photo of her ever,” Ripa explained.

“It’s not fair,” responded Fallon.

“Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media,” Ripa then joked, cracking Fallon up.

Ripa thought Lola wouldn’t get mad at a photo from eight years ago though. She was wrong.

“I’m in the elevator coming up [to the studio], and the phone rings, and I see it says Lola,” Ripa continued the story. At first, she debated answering it but then worried it might be an emergency.

When she picked the phone up, Lola was hysterically crying, asking her mom to immediately take the photo down. Ripa did decide to remove the photo from Instagram, but then showed a blown up version of the picture — featuring a young Lola dressed as a fisherman — on The Tonight Show for millions of people to see.

In addition to Lola, Ripa and 47-year-old Consuelos are also the parents of 21-year-old Michael, and 15-year-old Joaquin.