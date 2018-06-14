‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, June 14: A Furious Nick Declares War On Victor

Nick's on his way to becoming Victor 2.0, but will it be enough to beat his old man?

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 14 brings unbearable tension as a father and son’s relationship explodes, and mother and daughter’s relationship doesn’t fare much better.

A regret filled Nick (Joshua Morrow) played the what if game, and wondered if the ruling would’ve turned out differently if he’d had Brittany (Lauren Woodland) hammer Victor (Eric Braeden) the way Michael (Christian LeBlanc) hammered Sharon (Sharon Case). He, Sharon, and Christian played at the park while they still had time.

While they played, Nick realized to beat Victor, he needed to change. Although Sharon disagreed, Nick vowed to get Christian back even if it meant becoming Victor 2.0. He decided he’s entirely done with losing.

Nick found his father at the Club and berated him for not being at home preparing the place for Christian. After goading Victor about the real person (a nanny) who will take care of Christian, he declared war on Victor. Nick vowed to take away every last thing Victor loves, including his entire family. Nick told Victor that the old man’s winning days are behind him.

Later Victor and a nanny (of course) arrived to pick up Christian from Sharon and Nick’s. Not surprisingly, Christian started to cry because he didn’t want to leave his dad or his home. When Victor told Nick, “Sorry, it’s the only way” as he left with the boy, Nick promised The Moustache he’d soon hear those words returning to him when Nick took his son back, and Victor never got to see Christian again.

Speaking of dysfunctional families, Summer (Hunter King) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) put theirs on display at Jabot. First off, Billy (Jason Tompson) asked Phyllis to get their own place, and strangely she declined. Later, Phyllis invited Summer to go for a drink, and Summer said she lost her credit card, and Phyllis assumed she needed money. Of course, later, when she saw Billy handing Summer money, Phyllis felt her fears were justified.

In the middle of all that, Summer tried to flirt her way into a job with Billy at Jabot, but he flat out turned her down. That’s okay, though, because Summer decided to take a marketing position with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) right down the hall, so she and her mother’s boyfriend can continue their fun and games anyway.

On a happier note, Shauna (Camryn Munn) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) prepared and served a romantic dinner for Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) as a thank you for letting Shauna stay there. After the kids leave, Devon invites Hilary up to his, no their, room, and the two consummate their reunion.

Later, at the coffee house, Charlie and Shauna share a sweet kiss.

