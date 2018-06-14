‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, June 15: Victor’s Tense Father’s Day And Jack Finds A Clue!

This holiday won't be a happy one for the Newmans.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 15 reveal a tense Father’s Day in Genoa City with families at war while others in town aren’t even sure who their fathers are. Get ready for a roller coaster of emotions.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) announce their happy reunion finally. However, Devon’s father, Neil (Kristoff St. John) probably won’t love hearing the news that his neighbors share a bedroom and a soon to be born baby. Talk about a tense Father’s Day for the Hamilton Winters Group.

It took a while for Hilary to get herself back into Devon’s bed, but she’s finally there, and she doesn’t plan to leave it any time too soon. Hopefully, nothing comes along to ruin their newly begun romance.

At the Newman’s Father’s Day is anything but happy considering Victor (Eric Braeden) has temporary custody of Christian, according to She Knows Soaps. That leaves Nick (Joshua Morrow) without his son on the day celebrating dads. While Summer (Hunter King) is back in Genoa City and surely Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will be on hand to wish Nick a Happy Father’s Day, it won’t be the same at all without Christian.

RT if that amazing performance by @JoshuaMorrowYR made you emotional. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/NaJ5w09noe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 14, 2018

If The Moustache has a heart, he’ll let Christian go back to Nick, too, but it seems likely that Hell would freeze over before that happens. However, there is the possibility of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) somehow sneaking the boy for a visit with his dad.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) aren’t too angry at Victor at the moment, but they both have plenty of things to feel tense about with Victoria still fuming over Victor trying to give her job away to Nick and Abby angry over Victor sabotaging Arturo (Jason Canela). Overall, it won’t be the best of Fathers Days for The Great Victor Newman.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes an unexpected discovery in the form of a key to a safe deposit box. Could that box hold all the answers he’s been looking for? It seems like it will, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will be on hand to help him discover the name of his biological father. However, it looks like when Jack finds out the man’s identity, it will end up opening a whole can of worms. One happy thing about Father’s Day for these two is that they’ve managed to put some of their problems behind them and come together as father and son.