Kylie Jenner Reportedly Begging Travis Scott To Put Her In His Music Videos

Kylie Jenner is reportedly very interested in starring in her baby daddy Travis Scott’s music videos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has allegedly been pestering her man to appear in a video.

According to a report by Life & Style Magazine, Kylie Jenner is annoyed that Travis Scott hasn’t asked her to be in one of his videos yet. Jenner has reportedly been telling her boyfriend that she wants to appear in one of the upcoming music videos, but so far he has not signed off on it.

Sources tell the magazine that Kylie Jenner is “obsessed” with the idea of being in one of Travis Scott’s videos, especially since she has experience in the field. Two of Jenner’s ex-boyfriends, Tyga and PartyNextDoor have both asked Kylie to appear in their videos, but Travis, whom she shares a child with, has not.

“Kylie’s obsessed with being famous and having her face everywhere and is begging Travis to be in one of his next videos. To be honest, she’s p—-d she hasn’t been in one yet. She told Travis that her exes Tyga and PartyNextDoor put her in their videos and flat out asked him what the hell is he waiting for. Kylie doesn’t like these video chicks around her man and low-key feels threatened by them. If she had it her way, she’d been in all Travis’ videos.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 6, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

However, insiders reveal that Travis Scott was not happy about Kylie Jenner’s demands. The rapper reportedly told his baby mama that she should not be comparing him to any of her ex-boyfriends, and that she needs to stop worrying about him with any other women.

“Travis went off on Kylie, telling her not to ever compare him to another man, especially her exes. He basically told her to stop being insecure and to understand she’s the only one in his life and that he doesn’t want to be with anyone but her,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is allegedly very worried that Travis Scott may cheat on her when he leaves to embark on his upcoming world tour. Kylie will stay back home in L.A. with their daughter, Stormi Webster, and he’ll be touring the world and likely be getting the attention of all of his female fans. Jenner is allegedly so worried about what Scott is going to be doing that she’s reportedly hired a private detective to follow him around.