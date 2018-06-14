Donald Trump Jr. Defends Rumored Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Slams ‘Daily News’ On Twitter

In her apology, Lisa Stasi said that she didn't know Kimberly Guilfoyle was part Puerto Rican.

Donald Trump Jr. called out New York Daily News reporter Linda Stasi for what he said was “racist rhetoric” in a column Stasi wrote about Trump Jr.’s rumored girlfriend, Fox News reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle. His attack came via a tweet that read, “How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.”

The line in question has since been changed with no editor’s note documenting the change according to The Hill. It now reads, “When it comes to picking men, though, she’d probably have better odds picking lotto numbers.” The words “picking lotto numbers” replaced the words “picking grapes.” Donald Jr. found the words racist because Guilfoyle is part Puerto Rican. Donald Jr. wasn’t the only one to call out Stasi for her choice of words. One Twitter user asked whether New York Daily News would fire the writer for her racist comments. Another called out the left for silence “for a racist, sexist column.”

Within a couple of hours of Trump Jr. blasting Stasi for racism, the writer issued an apology for her comments. She also claimed that she didn’t know Guilfoyle was part Puerto Rican.

How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there. Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle to 'Pick Grapes' https://t.co/pDlKr4lfXt via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2018

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

The column that caused the Twitter squabble was titled “STASI: Fox should fire reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, who can’t possibly stay neutral while dating a Trump kid.” In it, Stasi referred to Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. having “sleepovers” and called the president’s son “the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys.” Kimberly is a co-host of the Fox News opinion show titled The Five, and Stasi charged that she can’t possibly report on any of the Trumps in an unbiased manner while dating Donald Jr. “She can’t report on the most powerful family in the country while dating one of them.”

Guilfoyle’s relationship with the Trump family is not new. She has been open with the fact that she’s been a friend of the family for many years. She said in a 2017 interview, “I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position.” She made the statement the same month that rumors circulated that she was being considered as the replacement for Sean Spicer who was the White House press secretary at the time.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. have been seen out together in recent weeks, fueling rumors that they are dating. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the relationship. Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.