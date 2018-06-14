Paris Jackson Scrubs Graffiti Off Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Defaced By Confused Vandals

Paris Jackson is calling out the vandals who defaced a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Wednesday, the outspoken 20-year-old was photographed cleaning red graffiti off a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after vandals spray-painted red graffiti over 84-year-old radio host Michael Jackson, who shares the same name as the deceased musical legend and Paris’ father. As reported by People, Paris was on her hands and knees in Hollywood working hard to scrub the red graffiti off of the defaced lacquered star. Wearing a white tank top, a decorative head scarf, and sunglasses, Jackson was photographed scrubbing ferociously until the entire star was nice and clean. Paris posted a before and after photo of the star covered in graffiti and then another of it once it was finally clean.

Posting the photos to her Instagram account, Jackson sounded off on the vandalization saying, “Some people have no f**king respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

Paris further explained her actions on her Twitter account, revealing that she was tipped off by a friend of the defacement.

“I was at my friend apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night,” she told fans. “Thankfully there was a walgreens half a block away. apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name. justa bit of acetone bishhh.”

Jackson’s response came after a fan thanked her for her selfless act and commended the young starlet for taking action. The fan says they were so touched by Paris and what she did, that it moved them to tears.

“@ParisJackson your actions today brought me genuine tears of pride of your bravery and strength, anger of the disrespectful idiots that would dare deface anything to do with such an icon and sadness that you have to endure that sh*t. So much Love for you, ” the Twitter user said.

Paris added she thinks the vandals were just a bunch of disrespectful kids who were confused and thought it was her father’s star they were defacing. “I don’t think it was intentionally targeted it at him. i think it was probably just some young kids f**king around. but to me a name is a name and i couldn’t just hear about it and not go see it for myself.”

Later this month, June 25 will mark the ninth anniversary since Michael’s death in 2009 after going into cardiac arrest at his home at the age of 50.