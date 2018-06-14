Sylvester Stallone Under Sex Crimes Investigation For Incident In 90s, Denies Wrongdoing

The 'Rocky' star is the latest Hollywood bigwig to get hit with sex allegations.

Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer says recent sexual assault allegations against the actor stemming back two decades ago are untrue. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is reviewing an undisclosed, decades-old sex crime case against the Rocky star, Los Angeles District Attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling revealed to CNN. Stallone’s case is reportedly being reviewed by a Los Angeles County task force that investigates possible sex crimes in the entertainment industry, of which there have been many in recent months.

The case against Stallone was first reported in late 2017, and the Santa Monica Police Department has now passed it over to the L.A. district attorney. The alleged incident took place sometime in the 1990s, Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police said.

Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer, famed Hollywood attorney Martin Singer, told CNN that the 71-year-old actor denies any wrongdoing. Singer also criticized the police and the DA for publicizing the investigation about Sylvester Stallone.

“My client categorically denies the allegations,” Singer told CNN. “It’s outrageous that the DA’s office and PD would announce this information because it makes the public think that there’s something there.”

Martin Singer revealed that the woman who made the complaint against Sylvester had a consensual relationship with the star in the 1980s and that she is trying to ruin the father of five’s reputation.

Little is known regarding the details of the sex crime allegations against Sylvester Stallone. In December, TMZ reported that a woman had filed a police report against Stallone with Santa Monica police. In the filed police report, the unidentified woman accused the actor of raping her in 1990. Reuters reported that Stallone’s attorney Martin Singer said that a woman had “filed a police report alleging a rape that occurred 27 years ago.”

At the time, Sylvester’s lawyer called the allegations “completely fabricated,” saying Stallone “categorically disputes the claim.”

Sylvester Stallone is the latest Hollywood heavy hitter hit with sexual assault allegations in the eight months since Harvey Weinstein’s alleged bad behavior began dominating the news. In May, the disgraced movie mogul was charged in New York with rape and sexual assault. Accusations of assault by dozens of Hollywood actors and filmmakers continue to make headlines, with Sylvester Stallone now the latest star in the hot seat.

Sylvester Stallone has been married three times, first to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1975 and then to Brigitte Neilson, whom he cast in his Rocky IV movie, from 1985 to 1987. Sylvester has been married to his current wife, Jennifer Flavin, since 1997.