Spencer Pratt Opens Up About Meeting Taylor Swift And Being Able To Relate To The ‘Hate’ The Singer Faced

It turns out meeting the singer was a complete surprise

Spencer Pratt attended Taylor Swifts Rose Bowl concert in May with his wife, Heidi and their eight-month-old son, Gunner Stone. The family even got to meet the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer in person, which took them all by shock. Now The Hills alum is opening up about what it was like meeting Swift for the first time and how he was able to relate to her on a personal level.

People reports that during an interview on Sirius XM radio’s Jenny McCarthy show, Pratt spoke about the “hate” the “Delicate” singer faced two years ago as her feud with rapper Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, came to a boil.

Here’s a little back history for those who might not remember. The Wests claimed profusely that the “Gorgeous” singer had given West her approval for lyrics about her in the rapper’s single, “Famous”. The lyrics in question heard West saying, “I made that b**ch famous”. Swift was adamant about never ever having heard those words. It turned out that their phone conversation had been recorded without Swift’s knowledge and in an attempt to discredit her, Kardashian-West uploaded it onto her Snapchat.

“Everyone was throwing snakes on her comments because of something I knew in my heart that Taylor Swift would have never [done]. She’s the biggest star on the planet. She doesn’t need to approve Kanye to say some trashy a** lyrics like that,” said Pratt.

While Pratt may have been on the “Shake It Off” singer’s side, many were not. As more and more people began to line up for the “Let’s hate Taylor” ride, Pratt revealed, ” I felt that same hate that she was dealing with on an even bigger scale.”

During his time on The Hills, Pratt was known as the villain and fans of the show had no love for him. Pratt praised the way Swift dealt with all the negative backlash and when she released her hit, “Look What You Made Me Do”, he was in awe.

“Even Heidi says it’s like the Holy Spirit took over me. I felt it so passionately. And then the album was so freakin’ unbelievable that it made even being a real fan so easy. I really did get addicted to playing “Look What You Made Me Do”. I said, ‘God, I hope Taylor knows I’m out here really supporting her.”

It turns out, Taylor did know and had come up with the perfect way to thank Pratt for his loyalty and his unconditional support. She sent Pratt and his family VIP invites to her Rose Bowl Stadium concert in Pasadena, California and gave them front-row seats to the show. But she didn’t stop there.

Despite having 60,000 fans waiting for her, Swift took the time to invite Pratt and his family to her dressing room for a meet-and-greet before the show began where she, along with her mother, thanked Pratt for his support. “She is the real deal. This girl deserves all her success. It was just super powerful for me as an egomaniac to see,” he said.

Of course Pratt didn’t leave the “End Game” singer empty-handed. Before heading back for the show, he gave Swift one of his beloved crystals.