Mama June Shannon And Honey Boo Boo Take The Big Apple,Says She Is Going Blind

Mama June is ready to show off her curves and she’s taking her daughter along with her. After famously shedding 300 pounds, June”Mama June” Shannon has been spotted all over town since debuting her new, sleeker frame. As it was reported by Daily Mail, Shannon and her famous daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were recently spotted all smiles during an outing in New York on Tuesday, June 12. The 38-year-old reality tv mom was spotted and photographing showing off in skintight black leggings, a black top, and black jacket. Walking alongside her mother was her 12-year-old daughter and star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was Thompson who also wore black leggings like her mother. Thompson paired her leggings with a long and flowing light pink tunic smile, and her notoriously famous smile.

The world will be seeing a lot more of Shannon as she continues to show off her transformation on her show, From Not To Hot. In the season premiere airing, Friday, June 15 on WeTv fans will get a glimpse of Mama June donning lingerie for a photo shoot. The mother of four was photographed giving her best supermodel impression when she snapped laying on a couch in black and white underwear that left little to the imagination. The second season will also show Shannon team up with her daughter Thompson for a mother-daughter beauty pageant, which of course is right up Thompson’s alley. Among other surprises for the second season include Shannon’s recent weight gain. Shannon supposedly went from a size 4 back up to a size 12 which caused problems when it came time for her to fit into her pageant gear. As for Shannon’s other kids, it is revealed that her daughter Pumpkin will apparently be walking down the aisle with her boyfriend and baby daddy Josh, prompting Shannon to have dreams of getting married to her boyfriend Geno.

Mama June Shannon and daughter Honey Boo Boo take over the Big Apple https://t.co/f5gp72kkvP pic.twitter.com/4UqAmBgHXN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 13, 2018

Just days before her show is set to return, Shannon revealed some devasting news. Peopleis reporting that Shannon just revealed the cause of her weight gain apparently has to do with her eyesight and that she is going blind. Of her new handicap, the 38-year-old revealed that she is already completely blind in her right eye and that she’s undergone four surgeries to repair what little vision she has left.

“It’s been physically and emotionally draining. Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has been crazy.”

Shannon says the vision loss in her right eye is the result of childhood cataracts that were never properly treated, and her left was damaged by retinal detachment, a disorder of the eye in which the retina separates from the layer underneath. With her still in the healing process, Shannon says the recovery has her feeling helpless and that she is being forced to prioritize on fixing her vision.

“I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision. I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern.”

While Shannon continues to work on fixing her vision, she is currently living in North Carolina with her boyfriend Geno to be closer o the hospital where she is being treated. Her two daughters Pumpkin and Thompson are still in Georgia. As for her weight gain, Shannon says that right now her main concern and focus is getting her vision back. “I’m just focused on getting my vision back. can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.