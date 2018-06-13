Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo Are Back Together

The short-term exes were spotted packing on the PDA just three months after their split.

It looks like their break is over! Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo are seemingly back together after a mini-relationship break. The 32-year-old Miami Dolphins wide receiver and the 25-year-old former Miss Universe were spotted together at a friend’s wedding in Houston over the weekend, three months after they split up. Sources told TMZ that Danny was in the wedding party and Olivia came as his date. The no-longer exes were seen holding hands, hugging, and smooching at the post-wedding celebration.

Culpo and Amendola made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. Two years later, the couple was still going strong as they were photographed at a New England Patriots playoff game when an ecstatic Olivia jumped into Danny’s arms after his then-team, the Pats, clinched the spot in for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Fox News.

While the couple’s PDA was out there for all to see, Olivia even talked about what went on behind closed doors. When Sirius radio host Jenny McCarthy asked Culpo if Amendola was superstitious about having sex before he hits the field for a big game, she laughed the notion off.

“Nope, that doesn’t happen. Never heard of that one,” Olivia said.

But just one month later, Olivia Culpo confirmed the couple’s split, telling Access,“We are broken up, and it’s just so fresh for me I really don’t feel comfortable talking about it. Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

A source told Us Weekly that the cause of Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola’s breakup was distance. The model has a heavy travel schedule, while Amendola’s football schedule also takes him on the road for extended periods of time.

When asked about her relationship status last month, Olivia told Us that she was “dating myself.” Culpo explained that she was taking some time to examine her own life so that she could fall in love with herself instead of focusing on a man.

“I think that breakups are very painful, but they’re a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, ‘What do I need to work on? Where do I need to be a better person?'” Olivia told the celebrity magazine. “No matter what, whether you’re the one being heartbroken or you’re the one breaking someone’s heart, that’s valuable. I also think that being alone gives you an opportunity to fall in love with yourself.”