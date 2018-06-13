Khloe Kardashian Shares An Adorable New Photos Of Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is showing off yet another adorable snapshots of her baby daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seemingly a proud mom as she posted cute photos of her 2-month-old daughter via Instagram on Wednesday.

According to a report by People Magazine, little True Thompson is showing off a precious “scowl” in one of the photos. Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is wearing all pink in the photos, complete with a headband decorated with tiny flowers. “Baby True” Khloe captioned the photos.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her newborn baby girl more and more these days. Earlier this week, the reality TV star posted a photo on her Instagram story of the little girl looking happy during bath time.

Khloe has reportedly thrown herself into being a mom and has been focused on all things True since the baby’s birth back in April. The Good American denim designer has been keeping her fans updated on her journey into motherhood through her blog posts.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently had True’s birth chart drawn up, and revealed that her daughter was destined to do something meaningful in her life, such as become a lawyer or a great writer.

“She’ll also be interested in making something that people will buy and she doesn’t mind being behind the scenes, making big decisions. Failure isn’t an option for her,” Khloe wrote.

Meanwhile, True Thompson’s birth chart also focused on her future love life. Kardashian revealed that her daughter was likely to marry someone in the entertainment industry, or in politics, and that their relationship would be a fairytale romance, which is much different than what her parents are currently going through.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her back in April when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching other women surfaced online. To make matters worse the shocking media was released just days before Khloe gave birth to little True. Now, Khloe and Tristan are said to be on thin ice when it comes to their relationship. However, they are reportedly trying to work things out and keep their family together.

Khloe Kardashian is currently still living in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and baby True, but is expected to return home to L.A. later this summer to spend some quality time with her famous family.