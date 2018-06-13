‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Matthew Ashford Returning As Jack Deveraux

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Matthew Ashford’s character, Jack Deveraux, is officially returning. Although fans have seen Jack in flashbacks and in spirit form, the actor is seemingly back at DOOL for good this time.

According to a June 13 report by Soap Hub, Matthew Ashford is back on the set of Days of our Lives and has been for months. This means that fans will likely be seeing his big return very soon and that he will be sticking around for the long haul.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Jack Deveraux is presumed dead. Jennifer Horton’s former husband was last seen falling down an elevator shaft while saving the life of his daughter, Abigail. The character died and has stayed dead for many years. However, it seems that all of that is about to change.

Matthew Ashford has been playing the role of Jack off and on for decades. The actor has become a huge favorite among fans, and the Jack and Jennifer are one of the soap opera’s biggest and most beloved couples.

Currently, not much is known about Matthew Ashford’s return or the circumstances that will bring Jack Deveraux back from the dead, but Days of our Lives viewers are already very excited for his upcoming return to Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives is going through a bit of an overhaul yet again when it comes to casting. Rumors have been flying that Stephen Nichols, who plays Steve Johnson on the soap, has left the show. In addition, Christopher Sean, who portrays the role of Paul Narita has also left the show, and Marci Miller who played Jack’s daughter, Abigail Deveraux, has filmed her final episode.

Although the role of Paul is seemingly not being recast, former Days of our Lives actress, Kate Mansi, is stepping back into the role and fans are thrilled to have her back. In addition, Arianne Zucker is also returning to Salem as Nicole Walker, and Alison Sweeney’s beloved character, Sami Brady, is set to return for a short stint in the upcoming months.

Actress Jen Lilley also recently returned to the show as Theresa Donovan, and former DOOL star Kyle Lowder is also set to come back in a mystery role. It was also confirmed that actress Farrah Fath would be returning to reprise the role of Mimi Lockhart for a handful of episodes.

It looks like some very interesting and exciting moments are ahead for Days of our Lives fans, including Jack Deveraux’s reunion with his family, and viewers won’t want to miss a minute of the action.