Roseanne Barr May Forgo Profits From Her Show, Letting Cast Create Spinoff Without Her, ‘Page Six’ Reports

Roseanne Barr is considering allowing her show to go on without her. The actress, who caused major controversy when she wrote a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, may forgo any profit so that the cast and crew can get to work on a possible spinoff.

According to a June 13 report by Page Six, Roseanne fans were shocked after Barr penned the insensitive tweet that compared Jarrett to an ape. ABC was also stunned by the actress’s comments and quickly decided to cancel her sitcom, which had been getting huge ratings.

Now, talks of a Roseanne spinoff are forming, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, some are not so sure about how to take the news considering that Barr would profit financially from any spinoff series due to the fact that she created the original show and its characters. Sources are now telling the outlet that the actress is seriously considering letting it all go and allowing production to begin on a spinoff completely void of her.

“Roseanne feels so bad about her antics she is trying to figure out a way to help people harmed by the cancellation. She’s considering giving up financial and creative participation in a spin-off so the people she loves can have jobs. Barr holding on is a stumbling block.”

In the first season of the Roseanne revival, it was revealed that the title character would be going under the knife to have knee surgery. This means that the show would have an easy opening to kill off Roseanne Conner and move forward with the storyline in some way.

There have been rumblings that the cast has been meeting about starring in a spinoff series, which would likely center around Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Meanwhile, former Roseanne executive producer Whitney Cummings recently told TMZ that she is very upset by the show’s cancellation and would like to see it go on. However, Cummings claimed that if Roseanne Barr were to benefit from any spinoff it would likely be a “bad move” to go forward.

“I don’t really have words at the moment, but maybe they can salvage the legacy in some way. But if it benefits [Barr] financially. . . it’s a bad move.”

It seems that only time will tell if Roseanne will return for a spinoff series with the original cast members and if Barr will allow herself to be completely removed from the franchise both physically and financially.