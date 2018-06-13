‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Returning Is ‘Definitely Possible’ Says Show’s Creator

The Gilmore Girls revival was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows in recent years, and fans want more. After the revival, titled A Year In The Life, ended with a huge, stunning cliffhanger, fans couldn’t want to find out what happens next. However, rumors have been swirling that the show may end forever on Rory’s shocking last words.

According to a June 12 report by Life & Style Magazine, Gilmore Girls fans still have hope that the revival could return for more episodes. The show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino recently opened up about the possibility of returning to Stars Hollow yet again.

Although Sherman-Palladino has inked a new deal with Amazon, where her latest project The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel streams, she says that Gilmore Girls wouldn’t be impacted by the her affiliation with Amazon. In fact, although she has a contract with Amazon, Amy says that Amazon has given her the okay to recreate Stars Hollow for Netflix if everyone could find the time to return for another season.

“We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it,” Amy told RadioTimes.com.

Of course, Netflix has been interested in bringing Gilmore Girls back for more, especially since they stream the original series, and had such a big response to A Year In The Life. Many of the cast members have also spoken about returning to the show yet again, and the consensus is that the script and timing would both have to be perfect.

“It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we’re all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again, because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we’ll have to repaint it again. But it’s definitely possible,” Amy Sherman-Palladino said.

Amy did reveal that everyone had a fantastic time filming the Gilmore Girls revival, and that it had a “whole different feel” to it than the original series did. As many fans know, A Year In The Life followed Lorelei and Rory Gilmore many years after the original series ended. Rory was struggling with her career and her whole adult life, while her mother was planning a wedding to her longtime love, Luke, and trying to choose a new path for them in marriage. The season ended with Rory shockingly telling her mother she was pregnant and then cutting to black.

Gilmore Girls is currently streaming on Netflix, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed for more episodes in the future.